Billy T Award winner Hoani Hotene, and Fred Award winner Angella Dravid, at the 2025 Last Laughs. Photo / Jinki Cambronero
Angella Dravid won the Fred Award for Best Show, and Hoani Hotene won the Billy T Award.
Dravid is the third woman to win the Fred Award, following Jan Maree and Rose Matafeo.
The awards were presented at Last Laughs, concluding the International Comedy Festival with over 100 shows.
Angella Dravid and Hoani Hotene have won New Zealand’s top comedy prizes.
Hotene took home the Billy T Award, given to a rising comic, for It’s Getting Hot-ene, So Tell Me All Your Jokes, in which he talks about a range of topics, from being a ginger Māori to religion and relationships.
Dravid won the Fred Award for Best Show for I’m Happy for You, a darkly comic take on some of the more traumatic moments from her life.
It comes after the historic decision to nominate three women for the Fred Award, the first time the prize has had all-female nominees.
Dravid, who was up against Abby Howells and Melanie Bracewell for the prize, is only the third woman to have won the Fred Award, after Jan Maree and Rose Matafeo.
She told the Herald, shortly after winning, that she was not surprised that it was an all-female lineup for the prize.
“I was saying to [Comedy Trust chief executive Lauren Whitney] when she told me, I was like, ‘of course it’s three women’, and they’re so good. When I was thinking of who would win the Fred, Abby and Mel were in my list of people who I thought would be in there.”
Hotene, who was nominated in September last year, said there was a sense of relief at being at the end of the process.
Dravid said there aren’t enough opportunities for people to get on stage, and when there is stage time, not everyone can afford to come out, so the industry feels like it is in a recession.
“But the comedians, I think, are still at the top of their game,” she says. “I wanted to actually thank the comedians on stage because they’re the reason why we’re getting good jokes out there, because we’re testing them on each other, we’re writing together.
“And even though our industry is struggling and getting smaller, the comedians are still upskilling and they’re becoming better and better.”
Hotene agreed, noting there are “really good comedians” across the country.
Other winners at Last Laughs included James Nokise, who accepted the 2024 Topp Prize, given to a comedian with a unique approach to comedy who has made an impact on audiences and the industry.
Johanna Cosgrove won the Festival Director’s Choice Award, and Elouise Eftos and Rosco McClelland were joint Best International winners.