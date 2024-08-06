Serena Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo / Getty Images

A luxury Parisian hotel has apologised to tennis great Serena Williams after she complained, in a social media post seen by millions, that she and her family were turned away from its restaurant.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first,” Williams said on X.

Williams, a four-times Olympic gold medallist, was one of the Olympic flame’s torchbearers during the Paris Games’ opening ceremony.

She is also among celebrities who have come to see US gymnastics star Simone Biles compete in the Games.

Her post was seen by more than four million viewers.