NZME radio: TVNZ's Hilary Barry and Hayley Sproull join 2021 lineup

Hilary Barry will host The Hits' 3pm Pick-Up show from February next year. Photo / Supplied

TV presenter Hilary Barry is returning to radio in the new year as part of a star-studded line up of talent hosting NZME radio shows.

The Seven Sharp co-host will be filling in on The Hits for 3pm Pick-Up host Laura McGoldrick while she goes on maternity leave in February, slotting in the new gig before she hosts TVNZ's current affairs show in the evening. She presents the TVNZ show alongside NZME's Radio Hauraki host Jeremy Wells.

Barry is excited for the new show, and called the opportunity "a real treat". She was recently crowned TV Personality of the Year at the NZ TV Awards.

"Radio is where it all started for me with my first job as a reporter for Today FM in Wairarapa when Paul Henry signed me up," Barry says.

"I've always really loved radio.

"To have the opportunity to fill-in on Laura's show until she comes back with a new baby is a real treat and I've promised Laura I won't break anything while she's away," Barry adds.

Barry, who entertained the country with her lockdown #FormalFridays this year isn't the only star to be joining NZME's radio lineup next year.

Have You Been Paying Attention host Hayley Sproull will step in for Megan Papas on ZM's Breakfast show with Fletch and Vaughan. Photo / Supplied

Fellow TVNZ presenter, comedian and Great Kiwi Bake Off host Hayley Sproull will be stepping in to host ZM's Breakfast show with Fletch and Vaughan while Megan Papas goes on maternity leave.

Both McGoldrick and Papas announced their pregnancies live on-air, sharing emotional messages with listeners about the pressure and challenges of conceiving.

"I've got to know Vaughan when we've been filming Have You Been Paying Attention? so working with him and Fletch while Megan's off having her baby will be so awesome," Sproull says.

Sol3 Mio's Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati will host Flava's breakfast show during 2021. Photo / Supplied

After successfully fronting Flava's breakfast show from July this year, Sol3 Mio's Moses McKay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati will host the show in 2021.

Flava launched a new Old School Hip Hop and RnB format, and in the latest GfK radio survey added nearly 53,000 listeners.

Adding talent like Barry and Sproull is a key part of NZME's radio strategy, chief radio and commercial officer Wendy Palmer says.

"Having the likes of Hilary and Hayley step in for our fantastic permanent hosts and to have the amazing Sol3 Mio team confirmed for 2021 supports that strategic objective perfectly," said Palmer.