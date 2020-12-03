NZME radio: TVNZ's Hilary Barry and Hayley Sproull join 2021 lineup

TV presenter Hilary Barry is returning to radio in the new year as part of a star-studded line up of talent hosting NZME radio shows.
The Seven Sharp co-host will be filling in on The Hits for 3pm Pick-Up host Laura McGoldrick while she goes on maternity leave in February, slotting in the new gig before she hosts TVNZ's current affairs show in the evening. She presents the TVNZ show alongside NZME's Radio Hauraki host Jeremy Wells.
Read More
- NZ TV Awards: Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry wins TV personality of the year - NZ Herald
- Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry and the real issue with wardrobe critic Ken - NZ Herald
- Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry bites back at viewer's 'op shop' trolling - NZ Herald
- Covid-19 Coronavirus: Hilary Barry debuts glamorous Formal Friday face mask - NZ Herald
Barry is excited for the new show, and called the opportunity "a real treat". She was recently crowned TV Personality of the Year at the NZ TV Awards.
"Radio is where it all started for me with my first job as a reporter for Today FM in Wairarapa when Paul Henry signed me up," Barry says.
"I've always really loved radio.
"To have the opportunity to fill-in on Laura's show until she comes back with a new baby is a real treat and I've promised Laura I won't break anything while she's away," Barry adds.
Barry, who entertained the country with her lockdown #FormalFridays this year isn't the only star to be joining NZME's radio lineup next year.
Fellow TVNZ presenter, comedian and Great Kiwi Bake Off host Hayley Sproull will be stepping in to host ZM's Breakfast show with Fletch and Vaughan while Megan Papas goes on maternity leave.
Both McGoldrick and Papas announced their pregnancies live on-air, sharing emotional messages with listeners about the pressure and challenges of conceiving.
"I've got to know Vaughan when we've been filming Have You Been Paying Attention? so working with him and Fletch while Megan's off having her baby will be so awesome," Sproull says.
After successfully fronting Flava's breakfast show from July this year, Sol3 Mio's Moses McKay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati will host the show in 2021.
Flava launched a new Old School Hip Hop and RnB format, and in the latest GfK radio survey added nearly 53,000 listeners.
Adding talent like Barry and Sproull is a key part of NZME's radio strategy, chief radio and commercial officer Wendy Palmer says.
"Having the likes of Hilary and Hayley step in for our fantastic permanent hosts and to have the amazing Sol3 Mio team confirmed for 2021 supports that strategic objective perfectly," said Palmer.