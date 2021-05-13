North Island station Ski FM apologises over 'sexual harassment Sundays' job advertisement

Ski FM have apologised over their job advertisements. Photos / Facebook / Supplied

A Kiwi radio station that joked about sexual harassment and disability discrimination in job advertisements has apologised.

The ads from Ski FM attracted backlash on social media when they were published on Instagram and Twitter.

In a screenshot of one advertisement, which has since been removed from the station's website, it advertised a position with a description that included: "A workplace that likes a good laugh, and isn't too PC... You are going to love our 'sexual harassment Sundays' (BYO)."

In another job advertisement from the station, it stated that those who used wheelchairs should not apply because the building does not have wheelchair access.

After the backlash, Central Media Group said they were "deeply sorry" for the advertisements. They said a review is under way of the "current workplace practices".

"We messed up. We have lacked respect and consideration in the way we advertised two job vacancies and we offer our sincere apology.

"Bias, discrimination, sexual harassment, racism, or any forms of bullying within the workplace have no place within Ski (Central Media Group) or any of our other broadcasting assets," the company said.

"It is clear that we have caused stress and upset, and we are deeply sorry.

"Our brand does not align with any of these behaviours. We pride ourselves in supporting an inclusive and diverse culture to help staff learn and grow within our industry brands.

"We take responsibility for our actions and have certainly learned from this."

Another ad for a work experience intern also sparked criticism over its use of racist language. It was later removed.

"We would love to hear from you, whether you are an annoying South African, English, Australian White Trash, Black, Asian with a $120,000 black Lexus that your father, the arms dealer who lives in Guangdong Province bought you, a loud-speaking German of non-specific gender, or even Punjab," the ad read.

The station broadcasts to Taupō, Ruapehu and Whanganui.

Adult Toy Megastore, who partnered for a promotion with Ski FM, shared on Instagram that they decided to withdraw their partnership with the radio brand in response to the posts.

"It was brought to our attention this morning [Wednesday] that a radio station we have partnered with for a promotion had allegedly written inappropriate content about sexual harassment in a job listing on their website," the post read.

"As a sex positive brand we were extremely disappointed to learn this, and after speaking with the radio station we have decided to withdraw our partnership."