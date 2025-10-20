“My wife said, ‘You know, you ever thought about getting a proper job?’
“There was time between Beats International and Freak Power where I didn’t earn anything for about a year. I had a huge tax bill that I couldn’t pay. I got a PPL cheque which cleared off the debt and I lived to fight another day and then Freak Power happened.
“I actually had started finding out what was required to become a fireman, because my wife told me to get a proper job and earn some money.
“So it’s not always been successful. Everybody has bad days, it’s not all been clear.”
Cook – who was previously married to BBC Radio Two presenter Zoe Ball – insists his reinvention as a big beats pioneer was never intentional, as he didn’t have the foresight of an artist like David Bowie to plan his career.
He said: “The thing is, a few people when you’re talking go, ‘You reinvented yourself so many times.’ It was never, like, a conscious thing that I planned. What would happen is the band I was in was falling to bits and hating each other so I had to do something else.
“If you imagine like David Bowie, or somebody, he knows what he’s doing and he sees things on the horizon and thinks, ‘I’m going to do that, and next year I’m going to do that.’
“I never did that. I basically just followed my nose like some kind of puppy.”
Cook’s debut book It Ain’t Over... ’Til the Fatboy Sings celebrates his 40 years in showbiz and is a vivid celebration of indie, house, acid and remix culture. It is out now.