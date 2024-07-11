WARNING: This story contains descriptions of family violence and mental health issues.
Weston Cage, son of Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage, has been arrested in Los Angeles for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.
It was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department the 33-year-old was detained on Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon – weeks after his actress mum Christina Fulton, 57, was spotted with bruising on her face.
The actor was released on a US$15,000 bail around 10am on Wednesday, with The US Sun reporting his famous father is believed to be the one who bailed him out.
A source also told the outlet: “The family knew this was going to happen but needless to say, it is a very big shock.”