Nicolas Cage was once one of Hollywood's biggest stars, now he's ready to step away from it all. Photo / Getty Images

Nicholas Cage is nearing 60 and with age comes wisdom, which is why he’s made a shock career confession.

Admitting he is ready to focus on “what’s important”, the Dream Scenario actor has revealed that after he celebrates his birthday on January 7, fans unfortunately won’t see him fronting as many films.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the star said, “Sixty is coming up. I’d like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daughter,” adding, “I’m taking more stock of what’s important.”

He continued to say his plans also include something that might be devastating to fans, “Maybe not make quite as many movies.”

Nicholas Cage stars in the film Knowing.

Cage is a father of three with two adult sons, Weston and Kal-El, from past relationships, as well as his 1-year-old daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage - whom he shares with his wife, Riko Shibata.

The actor’s decision to step away from Hollywood may not come as a surprise. He has been quietly distancing himself from the industry for some years now and choosing to star in indie films as he feels they give him “more freedom”.

He told Variety in 2016, “When I was making Jerry Bruckheimer movies back-to-back, that was just a high-pressure game. There were a lot of fun moments, but at the same time, there was also, ‘We wrote this line. It has to be said this way.’

“On independent movies, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There’s less pressure and there’s more oxygen in the room.”

However, it seems that fans may not see the star in many indie films or major blockbusters like his past hits which have included Ghost Rider and Con Air.

“I do feel that I’ve gone into my own wilderness and that I’ve left the small town that is Hollywood,” he told the magazine. “I don’t know exactly why Rob left his stardom. It’s never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But as for me, I don’t know if I’d want to go back. I don’t know if I’d want to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There’s a lot of fear there.”



