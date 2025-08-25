Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks to Ryan Bridge about changes to major events fund, police training issues and planned projects to stimulate the economy.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds to play two Wellington shows in 2026

Aussie rock stars Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds will soon be seen on a New Zealand stage for the first time in eight years – but you won’t find them in Auckland.

The post-punk band, formed in Melbourne in the early 1980s, are instead taking their Wild God Tour nearly 500km south of Tāmaki Makaurau this coming summer.

The band will exclusively play two shows at Wellington’s TSB Arena on February 5 and 6 in association with the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

The 6000-person venue will cater for fans while ensuring a level of intimacy as they perform a setlist of their greatest hits and songs from their new album, Wild God.

But before they cross the ditch for the New Zealand dates, the group will host eight shows through January in various Australian cities.