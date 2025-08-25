Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds to play two Wellington shows in 2026

“I can’t wait to get to Australia and New Zealand with The Bad Seeds and to bring you our epic Wild God show,” Cave said about the announcement.
“It’s been a long time coming, and I’ve missed both Australia and New Zealand very much. It will be a wild and mighty joy.”
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds last performed on Kiwi shores in January 2017, celebrating their Skeleton Tree album by playing a one-off show at Spark Arena (then Vector Arena).
Released in 2024, Wild God is their 18th studio album to date.
It became an immediate hit upon its release, topping album charts in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland while making it into the Top 10 throughout the rest of Europe.
Wild God received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s ceremony, while introductory track Song of the Lake landed a second for Best Alternative Music Performance.
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Wild God Tour
Where: TSB Arena, Wellington
When: February 5 & 6, 2026
Tickets: Sales start at 10am on Friday, August 29, via nickcave.com
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.