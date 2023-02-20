Mike McRoberts and Heidi Ettema tied the knot earlier this month. Photo/Supplied

Newshub presenter Mike McRoberts has tied the knot with Heidi Ettema.

The news anchor, 57, married the music and entertainment publicist earlier this month - and now a sneak peek into the happy couple’s big day has been shared in a series of stunning photos.

Event planner Belo Productions shared some snaps of the day taken by photographer Hannah Baker on Instagram, writing, “It was a dream to work with Mike and Heidi on their wedding day earlier this month.

“Last minute venue changes, new seating plans and room designs thrown in ... but it worked out perfectly - a stunning day full of love and laughter.”

The ceremony and reception took place at The Glasshouse in Morningside after the couple’s original venue of choice was cut off due to the Auckland floods. Ettema wore a stunning lace gown from Rish Bridal while McRoberts sported a Crane Brothers suit.

And iconic Kiwi musician Marlon Williams performed waiata for the couple during the ceremony.

The couple first opened up about the moment he proposed in an interview with Woman’s Day in October 2022.

Ettema told the magazine at the time that it took her a moment to realise what was happening. “We had talked a bit about marriage before, so when he asked, I thought he was just checking in to see that I was still keen ... I was like, ‘Really? Are you for real?’ It took me about 10 seconds to realise it was really happening. Of course then it was a huge yes from me.”

McRoberts recalled, “We were both crying our eyes out ... it felt totally right.”

In 2023, McRoberts will be cutting down his hours at Newshub for a very personal reason.

Speaking to the NZ Herald’s Straight Up podcast in October 2022, McRoberts announced he will be taking up full immersion classes this year for te reo Māori.

He told hosts Niva Retimanu and Beatrice Faumuina, “My wonderful employers have basically given me the opportunity to do that. So basically, a shorter day for me with the news so that I can go and do that, which means everything.”

McRoberts was married to investigative journalist Paula Penfold from 1995 to 2017 and shares children Maia and Ben with her.