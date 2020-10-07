Six60 fans, your summer plans are sorted - the beloved Kiwi band is embarking on a massive tour in January and February next year.

Dubbed Six60 Saturdays, the band will play six shows on Saturdays across the country, supported by some Kiwi favourites.

What's more, the band has teased it will be playing brand new tracks, so fans at these live shows could be the first to hear new music. The band has been recording this year and is working on a new album.

Their last tour at the beginning of 2020 was a sell-out, with the band selling over 130,000 tickets. The Dunedin five-piece also made history by selling out Auckland's Western Springs Stadium for a second year running.

The tour begins in Northland on January 16, where they'll play at Waitangi Sports Ground with Drax Project, Troy Kingi, and Paige as support acts.

From there, the band heads to Hastings to play a show on January 23 at Tomoana Showgrounds with an epic lineup of Shapeshifter, Kings, Maimoa, and Nouri.

Six60 will play New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands, again joined by Shapeshifter, as well as Ladi6, Foley, and Valkyrie.

In February the boys will head to the South Island for a Christchurch show at Hagley Park - with none other than Dave Dobbyn in support, plus Drax Project, and sibling duo Broods.

Wellington will also get their Dave Dobbyn fix before the band takes the stage at Sky Stadium on February 13, and will also be joined by Drax Project, JessB, and Aacacia.

Six60 will conclude their epic tour at Hamilton's Claudelands Oval with Mitch James, Paige, Drax Project and Aacacia.

While 2020 has been a year fraught with live gig cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the band has a backup plan in place, with dates at the end of 2021 reserved in case of a change in alert levels.

Pre-sales start from midday October 15, and tickets go on sale to the general public from Monday, October 19 at midday. For full ticketing information check out the band's website.

Fans wanting their Six60 fix should also mark November 26 in their calendars - that's when a feature-length documentary about the band will be released. The film called Six60: Till The Lights Go Out will take a close look at the band's story and how they became one of Aotearoa's biggest and most popular live acts.

Six60 Saturdays 2021 tour dates

January 16: Waitangi - Waitangi Sports Grounds

January 23: Hastings - Tomoana Showgrounds

January 30: New Plymouth - Bowl of Brooklands

February 6: Christchurch - Hagley Park

February 13: Wellington - Sky Stadium

February 27: Hamilton - Claudelands Oval