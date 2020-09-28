Pregnant Chrissy Teigen has posted a series of worrying updates about her high-risk pregnancy, revealing she's been hospitalised after bleeding "constantly".

The model, presenter and mum of two children with husband John Legend is around halfway through her pregnancy and has been on "super-serious" bed rest for several weeks.

"I was always, always bleeding. The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than a period, definitely not spotting," Teigen told her 31 million Instagram followers in a series of updates from her hospital bed.

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you'd turn a faucet on to low and leave it," she said.

"I was at the point today where I was never stopping bleeding, and that's obviously really bad."

Teigen said the complication had been "hard to come to terms with" because she otherwise felt "really good" and loved being pregnant.

She asked her followers to stop "guessing games and Twitter pleas" to diagnose her: "You have to trust that I have very good doctors who know the entire story, there's so much more than you guys could ever imagine. Trust me when I say they know."

The 34-year-old star attempted to relay the situation to fans "in the simplest of terms": "My placenta is really weak. I feel really good, the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles (Teigen's two children). He moves a lot, much earlier than they ever did. He's so strong, and I can't wait for him," she explained.

"But – he's the strongest, coolest dude in the s**tiest house. His house is falling apart. He didn't have the strongest chance at the very beginning. So all we're doing now is trying to make sure he's got a lot of fluid around him, and I'm resting as much as possible."

Teigen said there was little that could be done at this point other than wait and hope for the best.

"It's hard because I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, we can get through the danger zone. But we have to get through this first. It is scary. We're on it, we're trying everything we can."

Teigen and Legend first revealed they are expecting their third child last month, at the end of Legend's new music video. The clip finished with a shot of Teigen cradling her stomach on the beach while Legend hugged her from behind.

Teigen said the pregnancy was a surprise as she "didn't think" she could get pregnant naturally, without the aid of fertility treatments. The couple's other children – Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 – were conceived after undergoing IVF treatments.