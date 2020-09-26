Gigi Hadid welcomes her first child, a daughter, with Zayn Malik, on Wednesday.

While we still don't have a name and haven't seen past the baby's adorable fingers, Hadid's celebrity pals are sending adorable gifts to her.

The 25-year-old model shared another peek of the baby on Instagram, along with the gifts from "aunties" Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift.



Lying on a colourful striped sheet, the little girl is wearing a Versace sweater from Donatella, and is wrapped in a handmade pink blanket from Taylor.

"From Auntie @donatella_versace," Gigi wrote next to the shirt. "And Auntie @taylorswift made this," she added over the blanket.

It comes after fellow new mum Katy Perry recently shared the adorable handmade blanket Swift had made for her new bub Daisy.

Gigi Hadid shares the gift Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter. Photo / Instagram

Both Hadid and Malik have collaborated with Versace in the past, and Hadid has grown close to Donatella over the years.

As for Swift, the two have been close friends since 2014.

Zayn and Gigi announced they welcomed their first child with a black and white photo on Twitter.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn tweeted to his 29.4 million followers.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he continued.

She wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."