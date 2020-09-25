Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards spotted a ring stolen from her years ago in a very unlikely place: Diane Keaton's Instagram feed.

Richards spotted the jewellery piece on someone else's hand, in a photo posted by Keaton in July 2019.

"I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton – she posted a picture of a psychic's hands on the Third Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand," Richards revealed in a recent special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The ring had been stolen from Richards' home in 2018.

As soon as she spotted it, she contacted Keaton's team to find out more information on the fortune teller the hands belonged to, according to the photo caption.

"We reached out to one of our agents at The Agency who happens to represent Keaton and I said 'you need to find out what the situation is'."

Keaton told Richards where she'd seen the psychic, saying she only took a photo of her hands "because she thought the nails were so interesting".

Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards. Photo / Getty Images

Richards says she hired a private investigator but couldn't find the fortune teller.

"I want to know if she bought that from someone at a pawn shop, even if I have to buy it back from her, I'm happy to do that," she said.