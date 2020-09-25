TV chef and star of "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is on the mend after a "terrible" accident at home.

CNN said the accident occurred when Valastro was repairing a malfunctioning bowling pin setter in his bowling alley.

The star's hand was injured.

"After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," a representative told CNN.

They added his hand was impaled three times by a metal rod between his ring and middle fingers.

His sons helped release Valastro by cutting through the metal rod.

Valastro received emergency surgery earlier this week and his representative said it would be an "uphill battle".

Valastro is a well-known baker and popular face on food-related reality and competition shows.