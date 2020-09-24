Drawn from the popular series of YA mystery novels by Nancy Springer, this lively and engaging all-ages adventure charts the famous family tree of Sherlock Holmes from a distinctly fresh feminine perspective.

As we all know, the shrewd and sharp Sherlock has long enjoyed a reputation as the world's most dynamically deductive detective. Real fans will also be aware the fabled investigator has a comparatively mediocre and meddlesome brother, Mycroft.

So where does Enola fit into all of this? Well, as posited by Springer, she is the (much) younger sister of the Holmes brothers. Precocious in all the ways that point to a future in superior sleuthing, Enola shares plenty in common with Sherlock, and nothing at all with Mycroft.

Played most vividly by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Enola has been raised solo by her eccentric mother (Helena Bonham Carter).

Having just turned 16, Enola soon discovers there will be an added emphasis on the word "solo" from here on in. Her mother has disappeared into thin air, you see. The exact what, why, where and how of the case are just a few of the many mysteries Enola will have to crack by the movie's end. Luckily, her missing mum was thoughtful enough to leave behind an elegantly engineered chain of clues.

Unluckily, that blowhard Mycroft (Sam Claflin) thinks this would be a great time for the tomboyish Enola to be bundled off to finishing school to learn some ladylike ways.

Sherlock (Henry Cavill) isn't on the same hardline page as his bro, but is not about to intercede, either. All of which leaves Enola no choice but to make a run for it, ditching her idyllic country home for the grimy streets of London town.

With another teen runaway for backup — the young Lord Tewksbury (Louis Partridge) is very much Enola's own Dr Watson — our heroine steps up the search for her predisposed parent. Not only must she match wits with some quality Victorian-era villains. There is also the prospect of Enola's older siblings trying to haul her back to the safety of home.

Despite its two-hour running time, Enola Holmes barrels along with stacks of energy, intellect and playful wit to spare. Any household with kids complaining there is nothing worthwhile to watch during current or coming school holidays should be pointed in this direction immediately.

You can now catch Enola Holmes on Netflix.