The Chase host Bradley Walsh was taken aback when he asked contestant Liz where she was from and she responded "Middlesex".

"You don't sound very Middlesexian, if you don't mind me saying," he told her, before she clarified she was, in fact, originally from New Zealand.

The Kiwi appeared on an episode of The Chase which aired in New Zealand last night.

Liz from New Zealand told Walsh that, if she won any money, she'd like to put it towards a trip to Everest Base Camp.

While she got a few questions wrong, Liz blitzed through questions on YouTube influencers, the show Yes, Minister and the game of blackjack, among other topics.

She also, of course, got a question right about Lord of the Rings.

The Kiwi contestant went head-to-head with Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha who said she "wouldn't have been allowed back in New Zealand for a while" if she hadn't answered the Lord of the Rings question correctly.

Liz did well for a while and got up to £6,000, which Walsh said was "about 78,000" New Zealand dollars, even though it's actually only about $11,400.

In the end, she was "caught" and left without her Everest travel money.