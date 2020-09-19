Celebrities and politicians have continued to take to social media overnight to express their condolences after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The death of the 87 year-old was announced yesterday. The US Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from cancer.

Ginsburg, the court's second female justice, died at her home in Washington.

In July she announced she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Celebrities such as former World No. 1 professional tennis player Billie Jean King took to Twitter after her death was announced.

"A Jewish teaching says those who die just before the Jewish new year are the ones God has held back until the last moment, because they were needed most and were the most righteous.

"We needed #RBG for so long, but together, we've got this now.

May she rest in power."

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.”



My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died.



To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed.



For her.



For us.



For generations to follow. pic.twitter.com/oHJOGSVZIy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her. Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever. Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/Sra7ge5K9b — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 19, 2020

We each can honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg by asking ourselves, "What would Ruth do?" Using this as a guide in our own lives will keep her with us.



We can also honor what she said so recently: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." pic.twitter.com/LYG8dzTLlC — Gloria Steinem (@GloriaSteinem) September 19, 2020

Many US politicians also expressed their condolences including Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Hilary and Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton shared a photo of the pair on Twitter.

We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. pic.twitter.com/dDECiBxae6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored. My statement: https://t.co/Wa6YcT5gDi — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2020

This is a devastating personal loss for so many. But more than that, it is a devastating loss for our country.



Her memory is already a blessing. May it also be a call to continue her work for justice and equality under the law. pic.twitter.com/Pn5zB72Mz9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She was an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also shared a message on social media yesterday acknowledging Ginsberg had died on Women's Suffrage Day in New Zealand.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court's liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court's Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defence of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalisations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama's presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed.

Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg's successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

- With AP