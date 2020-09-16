Radio presenter and TV broadcaster Laura McGoldrick has revealed some exciting news on air this afternoon.

The Hits 3pm Pick Up host and her husband Martin Guptill are expecting their second child, due in February.

McGoldrick and Black Caps cricketer Guptill recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and together already have 2-year-old daughter Harley, who is soon to be a big sister.

Sharing the news live on air, McGoldrick stated that "Guppy and I are having another baby."

Advertisement

And while she's excited that Harley is going to have a sibling, it was also a bittersweet moment for the radio host, as she shared that it hasn't been an easy journey.

"For us, like a lot of couples, it hasn't been as simple as falling pregnant," she said.

"I know a lot of people will hear this on the radio and their hearts will break, because I went through that this year."

McGoldrick revealed that after an easy pregnancy with Harley, she knows now "more than ever how lucky I was and am".

Laura McGoldrick and Martin Guptill are expecting their second child. Photo / Instagram

She shared that she went through a miscarriage last January, "which was like nothing I ever experienced.

"You just really don't know until it happens to you what it's really like."

She and Guptill found out they were pregnant again just as New Zealand was entering the first nationwide lockdown last March.

But complications with the baby led to another loss for the family.

Advertisement

"I still have days where I drive home and cry, and sit in the shower and cry, and sit in the wardrobe and cry," she said.

McGoldrick said the support from her husband and from friends and family was getting her through.

"I am just feeling lots of different things ... I was scared to say this out loud today, but I felt as though I had to tell the whole story."



And she had a message for anyone going through a similar experience.

"You are not alone, do not lose hope."

McGoldrick said so far she is feeling fine and starting to show at 18 weeks.

"It's hard to hide once you get to a certain point!"

Advertisement

In April 2019, she opened up on air about the pressure she felt to have a second child.

"If I had a dollar for every time somebody asked me if I was 'going to have another baby?', and if I was 'planning to have another baby?', and 'will I do it now?' and 'is it happening soon?' … I'd be a multimillionaire, I swear to god!" McGoldrick said on air.

It appears something is in the water at NZME's radio stations. Sam Wallace and Megan Papas recently shared their own baby news.

Papas, who hosts ZM's morning show alongside Fletch and Vaughan, revealed her pregnancy joy in an emotional on-air speech. She revealed that she and her partner Andrew had struggled with fertility and were due to start IVF before New Zealand went into lockdown earlier this year.

And Coast Breakfast presenter Wallace, who formerly hosted The Hits Breakfast with McGoldrick and Street, recently shared that he and his partner Sarah Bowman are pregnant with identical twin girls.

McGoldrick is set to then reveal the gender of her second child on Friday. Listeners can tune in to her show from 3pm on The Hits.