TVNZ has announced Indira Stewart will join Breakfast as the show's new newsreader.

Stewart, who currently hosts RNZ's First Up show, is joining Breakfast after Jenny-May Clarkson moved into a presenting role on the show in August. The move happened after Hayley Holt shifted roles at the broadcaster to present 1 News Sport.

In a statement, Stewart says she was "excited" about the new role.

"I'm thrilled to be joining TVNZ and the Breakfast team. I'm excited about this next step in my career and it's a privilege to be able to share the most important news stories of the day with the Breakfast viewers.

"I'm looking forward to joining the awesome team of Jenny-May, John and Matty at the desk next month, we're going to have a lot of fun."

Indira Stewart currently hosts RNZ's First Up programme. Photo / Supplied

The First Up presenter is no stranger to morning current affairs, and will join the current line-up alongside Clarkson, John Campbell, and Matt McLean.

The broadcaster added Chris Chang will be taking up the permanent position of 1 News Midday presenter.

TVNZ announced Holt was leaving her Breakfast presenting role in August. She now presents sports alongside Andrew Saville on 1 News at Six, rotating with Saville throughout the week.

Clarkson joined Breakfast as a newsreader in September last year, replacing Daniel Faitaua who took up the role of TVNZ's Europe correspondent.

Stewart begins her role with the Breakfast team from late October.