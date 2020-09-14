The Friends reunion may be without a host for now.

A report from Page Six in February speculated that talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was tipped to host the HBO Max gig. However, a new interview with Lisa Kudrow suggests the reunion's hosting slot may be in limbo because of DeGeneres' recent controversies.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the hit sitcom, gave a cryptic answer when quizzed on who was hosting the reunion in an interview with Sirius XM host Andy Cohen.

"Is there a host for that? Is Ellen - did I hear that Ellen DeGeneres was hosting the reunion?" Cohen asked, according to Page Six.

Kudrow responded, saying: "Um, you may, I don't know. I don't know what's been decided."

The eagerly awaited reunion with cast members Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Kudrow has already been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the exact details of the reunion are not yet known, Friends stars have been teasing details of the special in recent interviews.

Ellen DeGeneres has made headlines for allegations against her persona and talk show this year. Photo / AP

Speaking to Deadline last month, Aniston downplayed the Covid-19 setbacks: "It's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed."

DeGeneres has been embattled in controversy throughout this year. What began as accusations Ellen was a "mean" person behind the scenes quickly escalated after "toxic" workplace allegations sparked an internal investigation at the talk show. Three producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, were let go from the show after the WarnerMedia investigation.

She is scheduled to address the behind-the-scenes drama when her talk show returns for a new season later this month.