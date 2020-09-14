Dropping bomb shells at a funeral

A Gold Coast private investigator has started a new line of work as a "coffin confessor" — to carry out wishes from beyond the grave. Bill Edgar runs a business in which, for $10,000, he is engaged by people "knocking on death's door" to go to their funerals or gravesides and reveal the secrets they want their loved ones to know. "They've got to have a voice and I lend my voice for them," he said. He has revealed a marital affair, asked people the deceased didn't want at their funeral, to leave, and once told at a bikie's funeral that his client was gay. He also disposes of things like pornography, drugs and weapons, his clients don't want family to find. In almost two years Edgar has "crashed" 22 funerals and graveside events, spilling the tightly-held secrets of his clients who pay a flat fee of $10,000 for his service. Edgar said, while some were "dismayed and disappointed" by his graveside revelations, many were often well-received."Most people are happy because they've heard from the actual person that they love," he said.

Location, location, location

Spotted in Drury.

Spotted in Waihi.

Flights to nowhere

Like all airlines, Singapore Airlines has been financially devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. But it has come up with an idea to get their planes off the ground once again. Working with the Singapore Tourism Board, it plans to, by the end of October, launch a series of flights that will take off from Changi Airport, stay airborne for about three hours, and then return home.

Interested passengers can partially pay for such flights with tourism credits that will be given out by the Government.

Mental health, sleep and caffeine

Sleep has a big impact on how people manage their mental health and feel about themselves and, according to Alexander Blount, a psychologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, loss of sleep contributes to the development of some psychiatric conditions, like depression and bipolar disorder. People struggling with their mental health are more likely to struggle with sleep, too. In fact, 50 to 80 per cent of patients in treatment for mental health issues also report sleep problems, he says. Caffeine in moderation acts as a mood brightener, says Blount. There's a difference between drinking a cup of coffee or two in the morning to get started and feel a little sharper and drinking eight cups or more over the course of the day, he says. Even if you're able to fall asleep after drinking that much caffeine, your sleep quality is probably poor.