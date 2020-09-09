Rebel Wilson has praised Jacinda Ardern, and her breakfast on the run.

After the Prime Minister shared a photo of her peanut butter toast on Instagram, the Australian actress commented on the photo, singing her praises.

"Back in the van and on our way to Taupo. Breakfast courtesy of mum. It takes a village!" Ardern captioned the photo.

"You're a legend", Wilson wrote, alongside a koala emoji.

It's not the first time the actress has given our Prime Minister a shout out.

In 2018 she revealed she had to visit New Zealand "because they have such a cool female Prime Minister".

Wilson isn't the only celebrity fan of the Prime Minister.

Ed Sheeran has previously popped aound to her house for tea and scones, and when pop star Pink is in Auckland she organises a play date with her and her daughter Neve.

Elton John has also previously revealed that if he could be any woman alive, he'd be Jacinda Ardern.

"She's one of the few politicians that I respect and love – she's got dignity and she's humane. I think she's doing a brilliant job," he said in an interview with The Guardian.