The Kardashian and Jenner family announced yesterday on social media that the reality show that catapulted them to fame would be coming to an end.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the stars announced.

We take a look back at some of the show's most iconic moments ahead of the reality show's last hurrah early near year. There has been everything from earring tantrums, allergic reactions, and 72-day marriages.

Kim takes selfies as Khloe goes to jail

You've got to hand it to Kim Kardashian, she wasn't going to let that great car lighting go to waste - even when her sister Khloe was going through a tough time. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris interjected.

via GIPHY

You're doing amazing sweetie

Kris reigned supreme as the "momager" from the beginning. As the proud mother watched Kim pose for Playboy for the first time, she uttered this iconic line of encouragement.

via GIPHY

This is a case for the FBI

Those who didn't tune into the Kardashians would have at least heard about the leaking of Kim's sex-tape. It was a dire moment for Kris (or was it?) and she was determined to get the authorities involved.

via GIPHY

The handbag fight

Kim was getting a Bentley and, according to her sisters, she just wouldn't shut up about it. She accused her sisters of "trying to ruin her moment" when they teased her about it. There's door-slamming, yelling, and then a purse brawl.

Kim loses her diamond earring

While on a glamorous trip to Bora Boa, Kris tosses Kim into the ocean as a prank. In a problem perhaps only reserved for the rich and famous, Kim's $75,000 diamond earring falls victim to the ocean floor and she has an epic meltdown. Luckily Kourtney delivers a slice of reality: "Kim, there's people that are dying." Thankfully for Kim and her insurance plan, Kendall and Kylie retrieve the earring from the water.

via GIPHY

Is that a chicken?

Kylie Jenner grew up before millions of viewers' eyes on the show. In a deleted scene, Kris surprises her with a new pet - and her animal recognition skills left a lot to be desired.

Kris' allergic reaction

While on holiday Kris Jenner suffered an unfortunate reaction, causing her lips and face to swell up. Her family accused her of getting her lips done even as Kris was grappling with the situation.

via GIPHY

Kim's 72-day marriage

No moment quite made headlines like Kim's ill-fated marriage to Kris Humphries, and her mother didn't let her forget it. 10/10 comeback skills.

y’all remember this moment when kris gathered kim and wrapped her up pic.twitter.com/XbBuiY0hYq — shosh (@brucehlomla) October 4, 2019

When Kim roasted Kourtney

Dealing with your sibling's busy schedules can be very frustrating, and Kim made it known when she called out Kourtney when she was trying to organise the annual Christmas card photoshoot. Among the insults: "She's [Kourtney] the least exciting to look at." Burn.

She loves her friends

For the perfect 60th birthday present, the Kardashian and Jenner girls banded together for a music video. Paying homage to when she turned 30, the girls recreated the She Loves Her Friends song and video 30 years later. Although there have been several dramatic moments, family has always remained at the heart of the show.