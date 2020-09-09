Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the moment he tried to murder wife Sharon, saying he "felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life".

In new documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, the couple reflect on an infamous 1989 incident when Ozzy almost choked Sharon to death while on several drugs.

"We'd had a couple of fights and you can tell it was building to something, you could just feel it," Sharon said in the film.

"I just knew it was coming."

She explained the incident occurred after she had put their children to bed.

"I had no idea who sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband," she said.

"He gets to a stage where he gets this look in his eyes where his shutters are down and I couldn't get through to him."

"He just says, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die,'" she added.

Sharon then described how he dived at her and began to choke her.

"He was calm, very very calm and he lunged across at me," she remembered. "I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there."

"I felt the calmest I've ever felt in my life," Ozzy recalled.

"It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful."

Ozzy says all he remembers from the incident was waking up in jail.

"I asked the cop, 'Why am I here?' And he says, 'You want me to read your charge?' So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne,'" he said said.

"I was very very surprised when she dropped the charges."

Sharon then explained that following the near-death incident, she considered getting a divorce. Ozzy was put into a treatment facility for six months.

Earlier this week Ozzy claimed being unfaithful to his wife Sharon was an "occupational hazard".

The Black Sabbath rocker protested that he was "not a big cheater", much to his spouse's outrage, as she declared he had "f*****" all their friends, members of staff and the group's fans behind her back - but the 'Paranoid' singer hit back and insisted he was simply doing his job.

Sharon said: "You were a f****** great cheater. You ****.

"You f***** all our friends, all the f****** staff, then you came to me and f****d every groupie there was in the world."

Ozzy laughed and retorted: "Well that was part of the job. That was an occupational hazard."

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Ngā Wai a Te Tūī Māori and Indigenous Research Centre and the New Zealand Family Violence Clearinghouse are partnering to provide information on preventing and responding to family, whānau and sexual violence during COVID-19.

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website