South Auckland teen producer sensation Jawsh 685 and his friends from Manurewa have played a starring role in the official video for Savage Love alongside US pop icon Jason Derulo.

Alongside the bright lights of Los Angeles, the streets of Manurewa feature heavily in the video clip dropped on Wednesday morning.

Jawsh and his Manurewa High School friends dance in a local neighbourhood surrounded by cars with speakers mounted to the bonnet.

The 17-year-old is also seen sitting on a couch with friends lifting it up and carrying him like royalty.

Jawsh 685 and his friends all featured in the official Savage Love video. Photo / Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685

One segment of the video shows the flags of Samoa and the Cook Islands blowing in the breeze, while Jawsh and his friends appear to throw a party in a local fish shop.

Jawsh's crew perform a number of TikTok dance moves before finishing their appearance letting off coloured flares.

In stark contrast, Derulo is seen performing on a rooftop helicopter pad in the Hollywood Hills.

He's backed up by twerking dancers and looks down over the city of Los Angeles.

Jawsh's Savage Love reached the top of the UK top 40 charts.

The popularity of the 17-year-old continues to rise, ever since his track "Laxed (Siren Beat)" went viral on Tik Tok and ended up catching the attention of Jason Derulo.

Jawsh 685. Photo / Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685

After an initial controversy when Derulo failed to credit the Manurewa teen for using his beat, the two ended up resolving their issues and collaborated on the single "Savage Love", which incorporates Jawsh 685's beat.

The single entered the UK singles chart in mid-June at No 22, then quickly climbed up to number 4. This week, the song reached the top of the chart.