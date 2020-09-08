Fans of the Kardashians are going wild after Khloe Kardashian debuted what appeared to be a "baby bump".

The mother of one shared a photo on Instagram wearing swimming togs and a sheer dress, and her followers are suspecting she's expecting her second child with on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"She's pregnant again," wrote one follower.

"I see baby bump," wrote another.

"She's pregnant with Tristan's kid," wrote another.

Khloe is known for her "revenge body" after she unveiled a dramatic new figure back in 2017 following her break-up with husband Lamar Odom.

Two years later when she split from Tristan following multiple claims of cheating she did it again, emerging from her heartache in a skin-tight snakeskin dress looking better than she did before.

At the time, fans labelled her the queen of the "bounce back" after stepping out in a see-through mesh bodysuit by LaQuan Smith while out in Las Vegas.

Her reinvention came just weeks after having daughter True, now 2, amid allegations Tristan was cheating after footage emerged of him allegedly kissing a woman in a nightclub.

Since then, she has undergone multiple new looks, most recently in May when she shared a snap that left her fans stating they "barely recognised her".

New reports began circulating Khloe and Tristan were back on after her former brother-in-law Scott Disick commented on the snap that the 29-year-old NBA player was a "lucky man" and swiftly deleted it.