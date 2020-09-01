Erick Morillo, a DJ and music producer best known for his 1993 hit I Like to Move It, has died at the age of 49.

His death was confirmed to Miami Beach outlet Local 10 News by Miami Beach Police Department's Ernesto Rodriguez.

He was found dead after police responded to a call at 10:42am, and detectives are currently in the early stages of an investigation.

No other details, such as cause and date of the death have been announced.

Advertisement

TMZ reports that there were no apparent signs of foul play, and Morillo's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Morillo's death comes just under a month after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman at his home in December.

Despite denying the accusations, the musician turned himself in after a rape kit tested positive with his DNA.

His court hearing was scheduled for Friday.

The DJ worked under several pseudonyms, such as Reel 2 Reel, which is the name under which I Like to Move It was released. Other names he's used include Ministers de la Funk, The Dronez, RAW and Smooth Touch.

Fans and dance music figures have paid tribute to the "troubled" DJ, who leaves behind a "complicated legacy" given the charges he was facing:

We can hold both thoughts concurrently:

Erick Morillo left an undelible mark on house music; his death is tragic & premature.



Also, Erick Morillo was out on bail after being arrested for sexually assaulting another DJ last year.



His legacy is complicated but loss is still loss. — Zel McCarthy (@ZelMcCarthy) September 1, 2020

R.I.P @ErickMorillo such sad news. Mr Subliminal, pretty much single handily changed the game. ⁣

⁣

House Music Royalty and an absolute king on the decks. ⁣

⁣

Will always be a massive honour to have DJed for him at his Subliminal Sessions Arena’s at Creamfields. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RDneGHQ01q — Anton Powers (@AntonPowers) September 1, 2020

Awful to hear about @ErickMorillo passing. Love to all his friends and family 💔 — Gorgon City (@GorgonCity) September 1, 2020

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Advertisement

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202