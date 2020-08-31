She gave birth to her daughter Daisy just five days ago – but new mum Katy Perry wasn't going to miss joining in on the fun of the VMAs' famously wacky red carpet on Monday.

Wearing very little is a popular theme among celebs at the MTV Video Music Awards, and Perry kept the tradition alive from home.

Taking to her Instagram stories amid the awards ceremony, which she hosted in 2017 the music megastar delighted fans with her own red-carpet ready snap – posing as she prepared to pump for her newborn Daisy Dove.