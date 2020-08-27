What started out as a bit of fun to help launch Flava's new "Old School Hip Hop and RnB" has become a regular gig for world-famous opera trio Sol3 Mio.

The singing trio spent two weeks hosting the Flava Breakfast show last month and were such a hit with audiences that producers invited them back.

Today NZME announced that Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati will host Flava's breakfast show for the rest of the year.

Pene Pati says they're "absolutely stoked" to be asked back as hosts.

"It felt so natural. It was like we were in our lounge talking to each other and talking to people on the other side of the radio.

"We were just having yarns and laughing our heads off, it felt just so normal," he says.

The boys have also been blown away by the number of people who tuned in to listen to their shows.

The Sol3 Mio breakfast show is on weekdays from 6am. Photo / Supplied

"We are incredibly proud of the feedback. We joked about it when we were just guests on Flava asking ourselves - how cool would it be if they asked us to stay? And then we got the call!" Pati says.

"We are stoked, not only for the love from NZME but from the love of the people who've been listening. We have been hearing from so many people, we've been amazed that so many people are up that early in the morning!"

Flava's Sol3 Mio Breakfast "Old School Hip Hop and RnB" is on weekdays from 6am.