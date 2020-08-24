Tough time for Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been the recipient of sympathy calls this morning after it was revealed he has lost year another political opponent to poisoning. As world leaders across the globe manage to do political battle with numerous foes without any of them succumbing to unknown poisons, the desperately unfortunate Putin appears to have yet another one fall to poisoning while on a flight to Moscow. A Russian government spokesperson told us: "Vladimir was looking forward to the ongoing debate with Alexei Navalny on the political battlefield, but unfortunately the cruel hand of fate has deprived him of that victory. Each time one of them dies, another opportunity is lost for Vladimir to demonstrate what a political great leader he is ..." (Via NewsThump )

An exception has been made

Source: Only in New Zealand Facebook page.

The hunger strike of white priviledge

Intermittent faster Tony Everitt's eight-day hunger strike in managed isolation after not being given an exemption to self-isolate at home, began by turning down an offer of water and a snack before boarding a bus in Auckland to travel to the Ibis Rotorua. On Twitter his behaviour has been likened to a tantrum. "Remember when you used to run away from home but your parents hadn't even noticed and you'd get really angry but also hungry and just come back normally?" asked @11kstew70 . "Awful to find that no one notices or cares and that you have to TELL them you were missing to add insult to injury."

Anyway, we're married now ...

Daphne writes: "At university I went to a dance with a blind date once. The date went OK, so when he later asked to come round to my hall of residence for a cup of coffee, I said OK. He spent the entire evening playing with a ball/maze puzzle that I had (mathematician, a bit on the 'spectrum' probably), so I decided that was going to be the end of it. We've been married 37 years now."

Memorable encounters with a stranger ...

"I often think of a middle-aged woman with big sun glasses and a little dog in a handbag who walked smack into the perspex glass wall of the bus stop we were sitting at. She went mental at us because we were pissing ourselves and she 'could have died'."