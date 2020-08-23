Actress and activist Rose McGowan has accused her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano as being a MeToo "fraud".
The ugly Twitter spat occurred on Friday, when Milano expressed her support for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.
McGowan has long been opposed to Biden after claims that he had sexually assaulted Tara Reade, and called Milano a fraud and a liar.
There appears to be no love lost between the two former co-stars as they publicly attacked each other on Twitter.
Some of the tweets have since been deleted.
Read More
- Harvey Weinstein: Rose McGowan speaks of huge relief after guilty verdict - NZ Herald
- Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's criticism of her Oscars outfit - NZ Herald
- Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman over 'deeply offensive' Oscars protest - NZ Herald
- 'It's all bulls***': Rose McGowan slams #MeToo movement, calling it a 'lie' - NZ Herald
McGowan, 46, is a face of the MeToo movement after she went public with her claims that Harvey Weinstein had raped her,
She is also an outspoken critic of presidential candidate Biden and his supporters after she sided with his accuser Tara Reade, who claims the former VP assaulted her in 1993. Biden has denied any wrongdoing.
In response to Biden's speech on Friday night where he said Donald Trump had "cloaked America in darkness for much too long", McGowan tweeted: "You are the season of darkness @JoeBiden @dnc. You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie."
"What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf**kers," she added in a follow-up tweet.
The comments drew criticism from thousands of users defending the Democratic party including Milano herself.
Milano, 47, responded with a 26-tweet thread of "all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place", beginning 100 years ago.
She claimed Democrats "lead the way" on issues of abortion, women's rights, healthcare, racial justice and LGBTQ rights, before firing back at McGowan saying she was the true "fraud".
"Rose and anyone bleating the same 'dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe' nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It's the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets," Milano said.
In this new tit-for-tat war, McGowan sent another explosive tweet, accusing Milano of hijacking the MeToo movement from its creator Tarana Burke and claimed she was a toxic person to work with.
"You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana (Burke). You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed," she tweeted.
"You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this sh*t!' Appalling behaviour on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f**king fraud."
Fans rushed in to defend Milano.
Milano also defended herself against McGowan, and the far-right.