Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a hotel room in 2013.

According to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Manhattan's federal court, the woman - identified only as Jane Doe - claimed she met the 52-year-old actor in a bar in Manhattan seven years ago and was invited for drinks at a nearby Soho hotel, where they planned to meet a group of friends.

According to the lawsuit, Cuba convinced her to go up to his hotel room, insisting that he needed to change his clothes.

The woman - who is seeking a jury trial, and compensatory and punitive damages - alleges he then removed her clothes and raped her twice.

Advertisement

The lawsuit claims she was left with "emotional pain, suffering, and a loss of enjoyment and life".

Cuba's lawyer Mark Heller says the actor denies the allegation and insists the incident never took place.

He said: "The allegations are false. It's an event that took place seven years ago.

"No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed.

"My client is totally innocent of any of these false allegations and we're confident it will be dismissed.

"She's probably just somebody who's looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr.'s case."

Last week, the 'Jerry Maguire' star appeared in Manhattan state court and pleaded not guilty to six other misdemeanour charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching.

A woman previously claimed he allegedly "rubbed his groin and pelvis against her buttocks while simultaneously grabbed her buttocks and breast with her hand" in 2001.

Advertisement

And last year, Cuba - who has denied all charges" - was accused of groping three women in 2018, and "grabbing a woman's buttocks and breast and forcibly kissing her, inserting his tongue into her mouth".

In December 2019, his lawyer said: "Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as oftentimes happens when a celebrity is accused by the District Attorney's Office in a Public Forum.

"The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the District Attorney's Office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the Defendant from defending against them; thus, it demonstrates that the District Attorney's Office's motive in introducing these inflammatory, uncharged allegations is not for any probative value, but to merely gain an advantage against the Defendant and prejudice the Jury against the Defendant."

Sexual harm - Do you need help?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline:

• Text 4334 and they will respond.

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.