Britney Spears doesn't want her father to be her sole conservator.

New court documents, filed by Britney's court-appointed attorney, have revealed that the singer "strongly prefers" that Jodi Montgomery keeps her position as conservator, rather than her father Jamie Spears being the sole conservator over her estate.

Britney would prefer a "qualified corporate fiduciary" to take charge, as Jamie has been solely managing her conservatorship since 2019 when his co-conservator resigned, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Jamie recently branded the #FreeBritney movement - an online campaign calling for the end of the singer's conservatorship after 12 years - "a joke".

Britney Spears and her father Jamie. Photo / Getty Images

He shared: "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

The 68-year-old patriarch also blasted rumours that he or others have been taking money from the 'Lucky' singer's estate.

He fumed: "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?"

And Jamie suggested he'd even had death threats from #FreeBritney campaigners.

He said: "People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

Britney's brother Bryan gave a rare interview recently to support the #FreeBritney movement, which was started by fans in recent years to campaign for her to be put back in charge of her own affairs.

He said: "She's always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]. It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating."