Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has used her prison notoriety to sign onto a reality TV show deal that will bring her back into the spotlight, six years since her release.

The 43-year-old will appear on Channel 7 action show SAS Australia.

The program is new to Australian screens, based off a UK action contest where participants undergo boot camps similar to ones the Special Air Service experience.

Ex-special forces soldiers will be hosting the challenges. They will not be told who the celebrities are.

Other participants on the show include the rugby star Nick Cummins, former iron woman Candice Warner and PR queen Roxy Jacenko.

"We go into the SAS as a number, not a name, which is significant for me because I won't be Schapelle Corby, I will just be a human being," Corby said.

"I think I'll discover that I'm stronger than I am, that I think I am. I'm hoping to discover life and to discover myself."

Corby was convicted for smuggling 4.2kg of marijuana into Indonesia in a boogie board bag and spent nine years imprisoned in Bali.

Schapelle Corby is no stranger to media attention. Surung Pasaribu, the head of the Parole Board Office addresses the media before the arrival of Schapelle Corby. Photo / Getty

Schapelle Corby on Studio 10. Photo / Channel 10

Corby has cultivated a high profile social media presence since her release from the Balinese prison.

In October last year she appeared with her sister Mercedes on the Kyle and Jackie O show to promote her updated memoir My Story.

Earlier this year she made her debut in a rap music video.