The Netflix show has already had several famous actors play members of the British royal family, and according to reports the show has selected their next Prince Philip.

The Sun reports Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce has been selected to play the Duke of Edinburgh in the final two series of the show. Pryce starred in last year's Netflix movie The Two Popes, penned by New Zealand-born screenwriter Anthony McCarten.

The 73-year-old actor was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Pope Francis. He is also known for his role on Game of Thrones as the High Sparrow in 2015.

Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton will play the Queen, and Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret.

A source told The Sun: "Jonathan was the only name which was discussed to play Philip, and the creators were thrilled he agreed to join the cast.

Jonathan Pryce, left, and Prince Philip pictured in 1990. Photos / Getty Images

"He was one of the last of the trio to sign up," the source added, telling the publication the final casting process took place over Zoom because of the pandemic.

The fourth series of The Crown will air later this year, and will cover Queen Elizabeth II's life in the late 1970s and 80s. Olivia Colman currently plays the Queen, and Prince Philip is played by Tobias Menzies.

Pryce will play Philip when the show picks up again in the 1990s.

Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in the final seasons of The Crown. Photo / Getty Images

According to Deadline, the fifth season will not film until June next year - meaning fans may have to wait until 2022 to see Pryce play Philip.

Royal enthusiasts can look forward to the fourth series when it drops later this year. The X Files star Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher, and Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana.

Netflix announced in July that the show's sixth series will be the last, after previously saying it would end after the fifth season, The New York Times reports.