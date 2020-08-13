Wendy Petrie ends her time as co-anchor of 1 News at Six tonight. For the past 14 years, Petrie has been NZ's familiar and poised face of TVNZ 1's evening news, covering tragic events to royal weddings and everything in between.

She began her news anchor partnership on 1 News in 2006 with Simon Dallow, taking over from Judy Bailey.

Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie preparingfor their first bulletin together presenting TVNZ's 6pm in 2006. Photo / Martin Sykes, file

Along the way, Petrie has had some entertaining moments on air, so here is a look back at some of her best moments - from bloopers to covering New Zealand's biggest stories.

Live cross fist pump

There's a fine art to perfecting a live cross, and a lot of pressure when a country is waiting for the perfect delivery of breaking news information. Shortly before the verdict was delivered in the David Bain case, Petrie gave a flawless update to One News at 4.30 viewers. Watch until the end of this clip for Petrie's fist pump celebrating her epic cross.

It remains as one of Petrie's, and perhaps NZ TV news', most iconic moments.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding

It was one of the momentous weddings ever, and Petrie was stationed on the ground near Buckingham Palace for Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day. Three days out from the event, the mystery about who was designing Kate's frock was at its peak. Back in the studio, Simon Dallow and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby crossed to Petrie, who wasn't quite ready for the big moment.

Gallipoli

On social media, Petrie has been sharing her own favourite moments from her news reading career.

"Some of my best memories over the last 14 years have been on the road reporting from Gallipoli & London with this awesome bunch to name a few," Petrie posted, alongside a photo of herself, producer Sophie Baird and reporter Jessica Mutch McKay.

In an interview with the Australian Woman's Weekly in 2015, Petrie mentioned her Gallipoli coverage narrowly escaped a major hurdle. She admitted she "was on the verge of tears" after taking a wrong bus when they were meant to be heading to Chunuk Bair.

Quick-thinking Petrie and her crew flagged down a passing car and made it to he correct spot just before the news went to air.

"We begged them for a ride: we even said we could lie on the car floor. Somehow we got there just in time to go live on air," she told the magazine.

Coughing fit

News anchors must always keep a straight face, but like all of us Petrie is a human being and has slipped up on occasion. In October 2016, she shared a moment her delivery was less than perfect.

She shared: "What not to do on live tv - coughing/choking fit after reading a terrible story about Syria...Interrupting Chris Chang's weather report. Not my night!"

Sky Tower Challenge

Petrie has had memorable moments outside of reading the news bulletin too.

In 2016, Petrie took part in Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand's annual Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge to support her then 8-year-old niece who was battling leukaemia.

She appeared on Seven Sharp, where the team helped her with her training efforts.

This weekend Wendy Petrie is taking on the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge so we thought we would take her for a training session - Seven Sharp style Posted by Seven Sharp on Thursday, 26 May 2016

She completed the climb in 14 minutes and 55 seconds.

Breaking news events

Throughout her tenure, Petrie has been a calm and collected figure updating New Zealanders on our biggest news stories. She's anchored election nights, natural disasters, and most recently Covid-19 pandemic updates. During her 14 years, New Zealand's breaking news events have included the Christchurch earthquakes, the Pike River mining disaster, the mosque shootings and the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

She and Dallow have often anchored from the ground during these times. On her Instagram account, Petrie shared photos of those key moments.

TVNZ confirmed 1 News at Six were moving to a solo anchor format in July.

TVNZ said Petrie would continue to present across TVNZ's news and current affairs shows in a support presenter role.

The move is part of a Covid-19 restructure the company announced on June 15.

When TVNZ confirmed the news, Petrie posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram.

"Driving into Judy Bailey's carpark 14 years ago was a daunting moment, with a newborn baby & a 2 year old at home," she wrote.

"It's hard to believe it's been so long & that it's over but I loved every minute.

"Thank you for all the wonderful messages. I've been overwhelmed by your kindness. My now 16 & 14 year old daughters (& son!) tell me how proud & inspired they are, so that's all the motivation I need to keep going for my next exciting step."