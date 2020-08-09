Kelly Osbourne has shared her new look after reportedly losing 22.5kg.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has recently shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing off her new figure.

Fans commented on the photos, commending Osbourne for her confidence.

One fan wrote: "Yes, you do look thinner, but what I noticed more is that you look confident & happy. That's the glow I see."

"You look so awesome congrats on your hard work," another commented.

Commenting on a selfie Osbourne shared with the caption "Today I'm feeling #Gucci (sic)", a follower said: "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight."

On her Instagram stories, 35-year-old Osbourne celebrated her new look, posting a photo of a size 26 pair of jeans (NZ size 8) she now owns.

"Yes ... I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!"

In 2009 Osbourne kickstarted her weight-loss journey after appearing on Dancing with the Stars. According to the Daily Express, Osbourne eats a vegan diet.

At the end of 2019, Osbourne declared 2020 was going to be her "year of me".

"In many ways it [2019] has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However, through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me."

She added: "I have come to the realisation that I constantly put the needs of others before my own. I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else."