Jennifer Aniston says the delayed Friends reunion special will be "even more exciting", after it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All six cast members - also David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Courtney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) - are set to take part in the one-off special for HBO Max, which will finally go ahead in a couple of weeks.

And the Rachel Green actress has admitted that while she feels a "glass half-full" about filming being pushed back due to the ongoing threat of the deadly virus, having more time to work on the show will enable it to be "more fun".

Speaking to Deadline, she said: "Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again.

"It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

She added: "It's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.

"Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."

When the cast do get into the studio to film the special - which will see them return to the original set to reminisce on their time on the show - it was reported that they will have to take a coronavirus test and "quarantine" themselves to make sure they're not carrying the virus.

A source previously said: "Everyone is really hoping production and filming can resume next month.

"It's full steam ahead right now, but there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences. That's a big blow because bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere.

"All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they've had the tests."