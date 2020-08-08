Conor McGregor is engaged.

The 32-year-old Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter took to Instagram to reveal that he has proposed to his longtime partner Dee Devlin, the mother of his children, Conor Jr, three and daughter Croia, 19 months.

He posted a picture of them together, with Dee showing off a huge diamond sparkler, and wrote: "What a birthday, my future wife!"

Dee is celebrating her birthday and Conor surprised her with his proposal as part of the festivities.

The pair started dating in 2007 when they met in a nightclub and Dee has supported Conor since before he became a UFC star.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Conor is among the favourites to enter the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion is a popular choice for this year's series of the ITV reality show, and punters have been backing the star with the bookies' odds reducing from 50/1 to just 8/1.

And in a video posted last week, Conor showed he was ready for the jungle by snacking on dead bees.

In the clip, Conor spilled a jar of dead bees onto his chest and could be heard asking: "Are you sure they're not wasps? Wasps are no good, just bees. You can see the honey coming out the back of them ... oh my Lord, what the f*** is this?"

The news comes after Conor recently admitted the UFC doesn't "excite" him anymore.

He confessed: "The game just does not excite me and that's that. All this waiting around.

There's nothing happening. I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. That's nothing that's exciting me."