Sir Rod Stewart has postponed his New Zealand and Australia tour dates.

The promoter said in a statement the tour can no longer go ahead "due to ongoing travel restrictions."

His was originally scheduled to play three shows in New Zealand, two shows at Napier's Mission Estate Winery on November 14 and 15, and one show at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 15.

Fans of the star will have to wait until 2022 for the rescheduled tour dates. He has announced three new dates for Dunedin and Napier. The first show at Dunedin on April 6 and two Napier shows on April 9 and 10.

Advertisement

In a message to fans, Stewart said: "Hi guys, Rod Stewart here, I'm so sorry to say my tour this year has been postponed. BUT I'll be there in 2022, March and April, and it's going to be GREAT!. Hold on to your tickets."

Rod Stewart has postponed his upcoming NZ tour.

All existing tickets for the Dunedin shows will remain valid for the new date, but Napier ticket holders will be contacted by Mission Concert tickets with options to retain tickets or cancel your booking.

Ticketholders unable to attend the new dates will be entitled to full refunds.