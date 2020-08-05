Aimee Osbourne rejected the chance to be part of The Osbournes because she didn't want to be remembered "for being a teenager".

The eldest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opted out of appearing in her famous family's TV series - which is widely regarded as one of first-ever reality TV shows and often credited as paving the way for the likes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians - back in the early Noughties, and admitted she always "really valued [her] privacy" in the household.

The 36-year-old singer, who was 18 when the show first aired in 2002, said: "To me, I'd grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family.

"For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Advertisement

Jack Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne pictured in 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee moved out of her parents' house when the MTV reality show's cameras moved in, but she has admitted the series - which ended in 2005 - was a "great" success for her family, Ozzy, Sharon, and her younger siblings Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34.

Speaking to New York's Q104.3 radio station, she added: "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

Last month, Aimee dropped her first single in four years, Shared Something With The Night, under the moniker ARO.

Aimee recently explained her family have been hugely supportive of her decisions, and were "excited" about her music.

She said: "They're really happy and excited. And I think because of the delays and because they know there is a part of me that is so private, they, as parents, might have had doubts that I was doing the right thing. But it's been great to put their minds totally at ease that I'm doing the right thing for myself."