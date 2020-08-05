Millie Elder-Holmes has returned to New Zealand and is self-isolating in an Auckland hotel for the required 14-day quarantine period.

"Two days of travel and I'm finally home. Isolating in Auckland for the next 14 days," she wrote on Instagram.

She went on to praise the airport and hotel staff for their service.

"Can I say the airport & hotel staff, as well as everyone helping process and explain isolating to us, has been amazing. We have no idea how lucky we are to have this type of treatment available to us."

"A hotel, WiFi, free food ... that is unheard of for a majority of the rest of the world. Feeling extremely grateful to be home, safe and sound and in good health and with a bed to sleep in."

The 32-year-old adopted daughter of late broadcaster Paul Holmes and Hinemoa Elder has been living in Greece since the death of Holmes, and the murder of her partner of seven years, Connor Morris. Her biological father lives in Greece.

In March, six months after accusing another former partner of domestic violence, she revealed she had purchased a house in Christchurch.

"There are a few things that I have been keeping quite about But ... I'm moving home! I have bought a home in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) and will be relocating after the summer, in about 5-6 months, or whenever this virus blows over," she wrote on Facebook.

it’s real 😍 Without getting too emotional there have been times where my future projections for myself were nonexistent... Posted by Finding Millie Elder on Monday, 4 May 2020

"This decision is something I've been thinking about since last year. And more so after my last trip home. I had initially ruled it out because I assumed it would be too stressful for Maui (one of her two dogs)."

At the time she explained it was an involved and lengthy process shipping a dog from Greece to New Zealand.

"Aside from the paperwork, health testing, customs clearance, quarantine etc I wanted to make sure both boys would be okay mentally with such a trip. So I've been working with a behaviourist around the extended period of crated travel involved."