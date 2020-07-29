Surprising partner discoveries

It can take a while for certain secrets, habits, or quirks to reveal themselves in a relationship.

1. My wife doesn't close things - drawers, cabinets, doors - leaving a path of ajar chaos wherever she roams.

2. No joke but one of my exes was racist towards Hispanics and I am Mexican-American. She and her family thought I was Italian. Things got so awkward after that.

3. I dated a woman once who waited a year to tell me that her other boyfriend was in prison for selling cocaine. Best part was that he knew about me and apparently had been under the impression that she would be waiting for him when he got out later that year.

For those in real need

Indian actor Aamir Khan announced donations of 1kg bags of flour poor families. Many didn't think it was worth it since 1kg is almost of no use or maybe good for one meal. But those who were in desperate need lined up to collect their flour. After opening the bag, they found 15,000 rupees. What an amazing and smart way of donating but only those who were in so much need were the ones who got helped.

Ranting over spilt milk

I was at a local playground with my 21-month-old son. He ran over to me for a feed and then ran back to the slide. I stood at the bottom and waited for him. He was sick at the top of the slide and another child slid down and got sick on his trousers. It was a tiny amount but still not nice. The child literally slid down a second after the upchuck and I didn't have time to clean it up. He's not unwell, just a mixture of milk and excitement and running around. Cue child's father swearing and ranting "stupid bloody woman ... are you going to pay my dry cleaning bill?" He was aggressive and wouldn't accept my apologies. Then his partners started in. I had to leave the park and felt a bit upset by the whole thing. I mean who drycleans their kid's clothes?" (Via Mumsnet)