The full line-up of Kiwi artists set to ring in the New Year in the Coromandel at The Other Side has been revealed.
Joining headliners Shapeshifter and L.A.B. over two nights, artists across a wide range of genres promise to help Kiwi festival-goers shake off what has been a chaotic year.
The line-up includes electronic hip hop group Chaii, hip hop/rap group Avantdale Bowling Club, rapper JessB, DJ Montell 2099, new drum n bass duo Lee Mvtthews and festival favourites State of Mind and Concord Dawn.
Soul and funk group Sunshine Sound System, urban hip hop artist Melodownz and DJs P-Money, General Lee, Aroha, Dick Johnson and Sin will also take to the stage along with MCs Tiki Taane, Tali, Peter Urlich, and many more.
Promoter Clayton Spence says that as the line-up is completely local, ticket holders can be sure they'll get to party with the artists they've paid to see.
"I'm really happy that any issues around the state of our borders opening or not, is of no consequence to the stability of our festival line-up," he says.
"We are able to offer some sense of security that you will see the bands you have purchased your ticket to see."
Early bird tickets are available until Wednesday, July 29.
December 30, 2020
Shapeshifter
JessB
Aroha & MC Tali
Concord Dawn & MC Tiki
State of Mind
The Jordan Luck Band
General Lee
Nice n Ulrich
Blanc
Hamish & Rangi
Chiccoreli
Scoota
Sunshine Sound System
New Year's Eve - December 31, 2020
L.A.B.
Chaii
David Dallas
Avantdale Bowling Club
Lee Mvtthews
P-Money
Flowidus
Montell 2099
Melodownz
Sin
Dick Johnson
Soloman Cook
Tom Verberne