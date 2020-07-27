The full line-up of Kiwi artists set to ring in the New Year in the Coromandel at The Other Side has been revealed.

Joining headliners Shapeshifter and L.A.B. over two nights, artists across a wide range of genres promise to help Kiwi festival-goers shake off what has been a chaotic year.

The line-up includes electronic hip hop group Chaii, hip hop/rap group Avantdale Bowling Club, rapper JessB, DJ Montell 2099, new drum n bass duo Lee Mvtthews and festival favourites State of Mind and Concord Dawn.

Soul and funk group Sunshine Sound System, urban hip hop artist Melodownz and DJs P-Money, General Lee, Aroha, Dick Johnson and Sin will also take to the stage along with MCs Tiki Taane, Tali, Peter Urlich, and many more.

Promoter Clayton Spence says that as the line-up is completely local, ticket holders can be sure they'll get to party with the artists they've paid to see.

Shapeshifter are back following their hugely successful New Year's Eve performance last year. Photo / Supplied

"I'm really happy that any issues around the state of our borders opening or not, is of no consequence to the stability of our festival line-up," he says.

"We are able to offer some sense of security that you will see the bands you have purchased your ticket to see."

Early bird tickets are available until Wednesday, July 29.

December 30, 2020

Shapeshifter

JessB

Aroha & MC Tali

Concord Dawn & MC Tiki

State of Mind

The Jordan Luck Band

General Lee

Nice n Ulrich

Blanc

Hamish & Rangi

Chiccoreli

Scoota

Sunshine Sound System

New Year's Eve - December 31, 2020

L.A.B.

Chaii

David Dallas

Avantdale Bowling Club

Lee Mvtthews

P-Money

Flowidus

Montell 2099

Melodownz

Sin

Dick Johnson

Soloman Cook

Tom Verberne