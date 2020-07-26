A peek behind the scenes at one of New Zealand's national treasures has been extended due to popular demand.

The Civic Theatre in central Auckland was opened in 1929 and is the largest surviving atmospheric cinema in Australasia. From the Indian-inspired foyer, which includes seated Buddhas, twisted columns and domed ceilings, to the Moorish main auditorium with turrets, minarets, spires and tiled roofs, it is a monument to the golden age of cinema and the romantic visions portrayed on screen.

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Civic Tours have been operating intermittently since 2017 and take you on a journey behind the scenes, showcasing the restoration and improvements made during a major renovation in the 1990s costing tens of millions of dollars.

The tours are sold out until the end of August, but Auckland Live has extended the run with twice-daily tours from the beginning of September until the end of October, Thursdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost $44 each, and include a drink and cake at Stark's Cafe and Bar before or afterwards for the hour-long tour.

• Purchase tickets at https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/the-civic-tours

Photo / Sylvie Whinray