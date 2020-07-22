Northern Bass is returning to see off 2020 with a line-up of top Kiwi talent, giving festival-goers the chance to farewell a terrible year with some fantastic tunes.

Some of New Zealand's top bands, MCs and DJs will appear at event, which is being held north of Auckland for the 10th year.

Shapeshifter, The Upbeats, Concord Dawn, Avantdale Bowling Club and Ladi 6 are all confirmed, alongside a host of other local acts.

Belgian drum n bass DJ Alix Perez, who is soon to move to NZ, will also make an appearance.

Advertisement

Festival director Gareth Popham has also booked two Australian acts, Pendulum Trinity and producer and DJ ShockOne, saying that he hopes they will be able to travel here by year's end.

"Before the world locked down we had secured a number of international acts and if the borders open in time we will be adding them to our already strong lineup," Popham said.

"Even with uncertain borders, we think our audience will be excited about the quality of our line-up announcement, a testament to an incredible New Zealand music community," he added.

The full lineup.

The festival, held at Mangawhai, also features an onsite campground and even an on-site Bass Hotel for those who need a little more luxury.

This year's event will be held over three nights from the 29-31 December.

Two and three-day festival tickets, camping, caravan and Bass Hotel passes and bus passes are available now from northernbass.co.nz