Job interviews: dead in the water

1. "Applicant said, 'So are any of the guys here single?' during the interview."

2. "Too much cologne/perfume: Could not stand the stench. One time, the hiring manager had an asthma attack because of this."

3. "Kid shows up in an interview for a sales job in a Metallica top with a dagger coming out of a toilet. His shirt says, 'Metal up your a**!'"

4. "This one guy had Googled me and was asking me all kinds of stuff related to my background and hobbies. It was really creepy."

5. "Calling a reference a guy had left for me: "Yeah Stan's a nice guy, shows up on time, keeps to himself. If you need someone to warm a chair for 8 hours a day, he is your guy. If you want someone to do a little more work, I've got a cinderblock here thats a little more motivated."

6. "I once interviewed a guy who was unbelievably high. A few minutes in, he stops and stare out the window and says "Hey is that my car? I think someone is stealing my car. Oh wait, no, there's a boat on that one. I don't have a boat."

7. "One applicant left our HR manager a message that he couldn't make the proposed interview time because he was getting a haircut that day. He later called back and left another message stating he realised he probably needed a job more than the haircut."

Stowaway alert from Auckland SPCA

Do you live in Palmerston North? Is your cat missing? Does it look like this? "This poor wee girl was brought into us by a member of the public who found her hidden away under a truck that had driven from Palmerston North to Auckland. We're not sure where she jumped on board, and unfortunately despite being obviously owned, no one has come forward for her so far and she has no microchip so we can get her home to her owners. The poor thing was a bit shaken up, so for now she is recovering in foster care before she'll be desexed, microchipped and put up for adoption if her owner still hasn't been tracked down."

Oh, you sent flowers!

The usual messages attached to flowers are usually romantic, thankful, or sorrowful, but some are sent with outrageous messages. One florist remembered sending a card that said: 'To my one and only — I'm sorry I didn't tell you I was married.'

"I removed these from nature so that you can watch them slowly die in your house."

"When my mother was dating my stepdad, he would send her flowers with the same heartfelt note every time: 'Regards, Bob Johnson.'"

"Please unblock me on Facebook."