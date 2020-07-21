Kanye West is hiding out at a secure bunker at his $22 million ranch in Wyoming as he "doesn't trust his family", an insider has claimed.

The rapper, who is currently running for US president, is reportedly taking a break from his family after sharing a series of tweets about his wife Kim Kardashian and her family.

The father of four called out mother-in-law Kris Jenner for her handling of his wife's sex tape and Playboy shoot.

He also accused his wife and Jenner of trying to "lock him up" - comparing his life to film Get Out, a movie about an African-American man who is brought to his white girlfriend's family home and uncovers a series of disturbing details about them.

After deleting all of his posts, Kanye is said to be now hiding from his family in a secure area of his country estate as he awaits his wife's response, the Sun reports.

Kanye West is hiding out at a secure bunker at his $22.63 million ranch in Wyoming as he "doesn't trust his family". Photo / AP

The area includes an underground bunker with a panic room purposefully built for the family to go to in an emergency that is stocked up with food, an insider told the publication.

"Kanye's surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn't trust Kim or her family," the source claimed.

"He changed his Twitter and social media passwords last week to lock everyone out.

"He's very paranoid and is convinced that he needs 'protection' from Kim and Kris - even though they're only trying to help him."

The rapper, who is currently running for US president, is reportedly taking a break from his family after sharing a series of tweets about his wife Kim Kardashian and her family. Photo / AP

Kanye has recently shared a video on Twitter of his friend Dave Chappelle paying him a visit.

The rapper thanked his "true friend" for hopping on a jet to come see him "doing well" on the ranch.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

He also thanked his friend 88 MNOP for joining him adding, "it's so good to have the real ones around".

THANK YOU 88 MNOP FOR JOINING ME AT OUR RANCH IN CODY IT’S SO GOOD TO HAVE REAL ONES AROUND Oh AND THEY BOTH WEARING ORANGE pic.twitter.com/qaAwQjvC3O — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

The move comes after Kanye said he was banning Kris Jenner from seeing his children and ordered his wife Kim to call him.

"Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya'll tried to lock me up [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a screenshot of a text to Kris that read: "This is Ye. You ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls."

"Kriss and Kim call me now," he captioned the screenshot.

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance. Photo / AP

It comes after West's emotional presidential rally in South Carolina yesterday, where he told the crowd he and Kardashian almost aborted their eldest child, North, 7.

"She [Kim] said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. When you take the pills, and if you take it, the baby's gone," he said.

"I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on. I'm in the apartment where my wife was actually robbed, and I had my laptop up, and I got all my creative ideas – I got my shoes, I got my next album cover, I got all this – and the screen went black and white. And God said, 'If you f*** with my vision, I'm going to f*** with yours.'

"And I called my wife and she said, 'We're gonna have this baby'."

West has previously confirmed in interviews that he has bipolar disorder.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389