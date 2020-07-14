A body language expert claims that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith may have not told the full story on their breakup and Jada's affair with August Alsina.

Body language expert Traci Brown, who analysed the couple's Red Table Talk conversation, revealed to Page Six that their gestures suggested they were "holding back".

Jada, 48, admitted in the interview she developed a friendship with August Alsina four years ago while her marriage was going through a "difficult time".

"As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August," she added.

After watching the footage, Brown said: "We see that they were holding back, just a little bit, kind of towards the latter part, because both of them at different times would roll their lips back over their teeth, and that's just saying that they are not saying everything."

But the body language expert revealed that the couple's non-verbal communication showed a lot of love between the pair.

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and her husband Will Smith. Photo / AP

"[Jada] puts her hands over her heart several times, which says she's been feeling it, about this situation, and also when she does it, it's about gratitude and love and when they get in to talk about unconditional love for each other I think they are really congruent about it," Brown said. "I didn't see any deception going on."

She added that the Fresh Prince of Belair actor, 51, clearly still loved Jada despite her mistakes and the pair are in it for the long haul.

"We can see that under the table, [Will] extends his foot towards [Jada] when they're talking about unconditional love, and the feet are the most telling part of our bodies because we have the least control over them and so our feet will move towards what we want," Brown said.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards. Photo / Getty Images

She added that it doesn't mean there won't be any bumps along the road, but the couple would know they have a high chance of getting through their problems next time.

"I really saw a lot of evolution in them, and love and genuine care for each other, in their conversations, even though they had different energy levels about it," she said.

After the interview aired, a series of texts showed August Alsina labelled the affair an entanglement and he admitted: "I was in love and she broke my heart."

"I tried to call Jada but she changed her number and went back to the guy from Men In Black," he said to actor and comedian Michael Blackson.

"My heart was bleeding from the outside to the inside."