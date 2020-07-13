Police have confirmed that the body found in Lake Piru is that of missing Glee star Naya Rivera.
Authorities said body was found on Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for Rivera, according to the Daily Mail.
Read More
- Glee co-star begs to be allowed to go search for Naya Rivera - NZ Herald
- Body found in search of lake for Glee star Naya Rivera - NZ Herald
- Lea Michele deactivates Twitter account after Naya Rivera's disappearance - NZ Herald
- Naya Rivera: Tahj Mowry's heartbreaking tribute to Glee star he 'never stopped loving' - NZ Herald
The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found July 8 alone on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.
Rivera's family rushed out to Lake Piru on Monday morning as well as some of her Glee castmates, including Heather Morris.
The cast stood on shore holding hands while waiting for more information from the family and from the authorities.
Captain Eric Buschow confirmed that the body was Rivera's and that the family had been informed.
"This is an area we've been searching very hard. I don't know what the depth is, where she was found, I'll have to get more details," he said.
"We had boat crews out on the lake at first light this morning.
'This hits home for everybody involved. We're in the business of saving people... it's hard for everybody involved."
He said he hoped it would bring some closure to the family.
"Finding out she's missing and then this day to day, the wait and not knowing... hopefully this provides some level of closure."
Rivera was found on the seventh anniversary of her former co-star Corey Monteith's death.
Her grief-stricken family were photographed on Saturday afternoon, running fully dressed into the lake and splashing water over themselves.
Police said the county's medical examiner had been called and would take the body back to their office to be officially identified and for an autopsy.
The Sheriff's Department did not release any further details about the body.
A Ventura police officer told the Daily Mail the family's grief was "gut-wrenching" and "devastating".